(Bloomberg) -- European Union countries including Germany, France and Italy are pressing the bloc behind closed doors to find ways to shield their economies in the event the Western alliance hits Russia with sanctions over aggression related to Ukraine.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government is holding talks with EU partners about how to mitigate the impact punitive measures could have on key sectors of Italy’s economy, including discussions on potential exemptions for the energy sector from some financial measures under discussion, according to people familiar with the talks.

Germany and Italy have also sought to shield their banking sectors, with Rome instead proposing to target individuals rather than broad swaths of Russia’s economy, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private.

The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Thursday that the probability of a Russian incursion of Ukraine is “very high,” despite repeated assurances from Moscow that it has no intention to invade. The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that a full EU sanctions package was ready and had received unanimous backing from the bloc’s 27 member states.

‘Tough Package’

“We have a very tough package prepared,” Borrell said before an emergency gathering of EU leaders in Brussels, adding that he would “immediately” call a meeting to adopt them officially if needed. “Energy will be one of the most important issues in this package,” he added.

Germany, France, the Netherlands and Poland are among the EU countries to express concerns over the consequences of sanctioning certain sectors including energy, raw materials and banks. Russia is Europe’s top source of natural gas, with about a third of its exports flowing through Ukrainian pipelines.

Italy sent an unofficial paper last month to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm that is preparing the potential sanctions for the bloc, outlining Rome’s concerns over how the measures could weigh on its own economy, one of the people said.

Rome also underscored its luxury sector, where it fears Russian retaliation for sanctions rather than limits on exports, according to the people. Italy has asked the commission to work on a compensation mechanism to soften the blow of sanctions on EU countries, the people said.

Russian Gas

Italy relies heavily on Russian gas flows and its economy would be impacted by sanctions affecting trade as Italy is the seventh biggest supplier for Russia, with trade flows worth more than 20 billion euros ($23 billion) last year, according to data from Italy’s Foreign Ministry.

The EU has avoided sharing details of the sanctions package with all its members together, preferring to consult them in small groups to avoid disagreements. Leaders at Thursday’s summit were not due to discuss the sanctions in detail, an EU official said.

Draghi said at the end of the meeting that countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should remain united on the measures to take against Russia in case of an invasion.

“We need to keep our deterrence strategy solid, to not show any weakness,” Draghi said. “We cannot give up on the NATO founding principles.”

