(Bloomberg) -- Europe needs to support Ukraine by tapping Russia’s frozen assets, according to Lithuania’s finance minister.

“We must understand that we cannot be safe in Europe without a safe Ukraine,” Gintare Skaiste told reporters on Saturday, the day which marks two years of Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country. “We cannot go into war fatigue and start treating the war like business as usual.”

As the third year of the war kicks off, the Group of Seven and the European Union are discussing a plan to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to help fund Ukraine’s reconstruction.

“We need to move forward rapidly with channeling profits from immobilized Russian assets to Ukraine and at the same time we must continue our work in finding legally sound ways to seize Russian frozen assets,” Skaiste said. “Europe should not be afraid to take the lead.”

