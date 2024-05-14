(Bloomberg) -- The European Union needs less complex regulation to help banks and investors fund the overhaul of its economy, Germany’s top financial watchdog said, while pushing back against calls to soften capital standards.

“We should systematically simplify and streamline regulation, and eliminate overlapping rules,” BaFin President Mark Branson told reporters on Tuesday in Frankfurt.

“Particularly with new regulatory projects such as those in the field of sustainability, we have a good chance of significantly reducing the complexity,” he said. “We aren’t so trapped in our routines yet, which makes it easier to critically examine the rules.”

Authorities around the world have tightened regulations for banks and investment firms since the 2008 financial crisis. The financial industry has been particularly critical of Europe for its mammoth rules governing everything from the protection of retail investors to environmental, social and governance standards.

Branson said that the complexity of financial regulation has a “discriminatory effect” by making it harder for younger companies to establish themselves while larger firms are in a better position to “digest” the rules.

Still, the BaFin President said Europe shouldn’t weaken the Basel III standards for bank capital or Solvency II rules for insurers.

“Doing so would weaken the very area of regulation that has helped us safeguard the stability of our financial system in recent years,” he said. “We have already seen in the past where this kind of deregulation leads: directly to the next financial crisis.”

