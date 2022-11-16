(Bloomberg) -- Europe shouldn’t let its guard down on conserving energy despite the recent drop in natural gas prices and success in refilling inventories, according to the region’s top operator of gas infrastructure.

“We are in a better situation, but that doesn’t mean we should relax,” Catherine MacGregor, chief executive officer of Engie SA, said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore. “On prices, one can expect continued volatility.”

Volatility in energy prices is not good for the system or long-term planning, Yngve Slyngstad, chief executive officer of Industry Capital Partners, said during the same panel on Thursday.

Exceptionally mild weather in Europe since October has helped countries refill inventories, resulting in a sharp drop in gas prices from record high levels. Still, Europe is grappling with much lower pipeline gas deliveries from Russia, which had been the bloc’s top supplier before the invasion of Ukraine.

European regulators should have done a better job moderating the power and gas markets in terms of volatility, like implementing a circuit breaker, MacGregor said.

Despite efforts to diversify fuel sources, Europe won’t be able to quit gas anytime soon, she said. Gas will be “very important” for the future of the energy mix, especially since heavy industries are dependent on the fuel, she added.

