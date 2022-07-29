(Bloomberg) -- European short-term power prices surged to the highest levels on record in July and are set to rise even more, heaping more pressure on consumers already struggling with runaway energy bills.

German power for August is trading at 385 euros ($394) per megawatt-hour, a 23% increase on the daily average for this month on the Epex Spot exchange. In France, where power prices are even higher, next-month’s futures indicate a 17% increase from the average day-ahead rate for July.

Benchmark electricity costs are surging as Europe grapples with extreme heat and the possibility of winter gas shortages, caused by a further reduction in Russian gas supplies to the continent. Countries are racing to secure power as higher energy prices could translate into more pain for households and industry battered by soaring living costs caused by the highest inflation levels in decades.

“It’s been an extreme month,” said Fabian Ronningen, an analyst at Rystad Energy. “Prices will continue to increase towards the winter, on the condition that the supply situation from Russia is not improved. That is still the big joker and will continue to be a price driver in the power market.”

Moscow has kept gas markets guessing over whether it will crimp flows further, pushing up prices for the fuel and driving up wholesale electricity costs. Meanwhile, extreme temperatures combined with low availability at France’s nuclear reactors, vital to the region’s power system, are straining supplies.

The high gas prices have already forced Germany to bail out utility Uniper SE. The country has also started to pull from storage the natural gas it was stockpiling for winter amid a deteriorating supply situation. That will make it harder for Germany to reach its target of having storage sites 90% full by November, putting security of supply for the winter at risk.

Germany’s day-ahead price settled at 381 euros per megawatt-hour at an auction on Friday, boosting the average for July to 314 euros. French next-day power averaged 404 euros this month.

In longer-term markets, the German benchmark contract for next year fell 2.1% to 360 euros a megawatt-hour, after reaching a record high earlier this week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.