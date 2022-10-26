(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s 200-million-barrel-a-year diesel trade with Russia, a vital supply-line to a fuel-hungry continent, is poised to halt in coming months.

From early February, EU sanctions will ban the delivery of almost all seaborne refined petroleum products -- including diesel-type fuel -- from Russia, the region’s single biggest external supplier.

With time running out during a period of extreme market tightness, traders will have to make dramatic cut-backs if they’re going to hit the deadline.

Combined imports of diesel-type fuel into the EU and UK -- which is also banning Russian shipments -- declined from July into September, according to data from Vortexa Ltd. compiled by Bloomberg. But now they’re on course to rise again, averaging about half a million barrels a day.

If that rate continues for the rest of October, arrivals will need to drop by more than 5,000 barrels every day from Nov. 1 until the February deadline. Any slowdown to that schedule would make the final 2023 cutoff even sharper.

Getting rid of Russian supply won’t be easy. France, one of Europe’s biggest importers, recently had its own diesel production slashed by strikes at its oil refineries, forcing it to source more. Domestic output in Germany, where the continent’s diesel demand is strongest, is also at risk because the Schwedt refinery is set to lose access to crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline.

The EU is expected to compensate for lost Russian supply by importing more from producing regions such as the Middle East. This is already happening, with imports from non-Russian nations into the bloc and the UK on course to hit their highest level since at least the start of 2016 this month, at just over one million barrels a day.

More could follow, with the ramp-up of Kuwait’s giant Al-Zour refinery and Saudi Arabia’s Jazan facility. China is also allowing more fuel exports, potentially boosting overall supply. Collectively the shipments may end up being enough to replace all the lost Russian barrels.

The sanctions will also force Russia to find new, non-EU homes for its broad variety of fuel exports.

The country ships millions of barrels of naphtha -- a feedstock for the petrochemical industry that can also be used to make gasoline -- as well as fuel oil, which can be used in power generation and shipping.

Getting all that fuel to the market may get complicated. Obtaining insurance for ships could prove tricky and there’s a risk of a shortage of the special ice-class vessels used in the Baltic.

Not all Russia-made fuel is exported from its own ports -- some is shipped via other countries and is not included in the statistics used in this article.

