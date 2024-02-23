(Bloomberg) -- The European Parliament risks becoming blocked if far-right parties gain seats in elections this June and chip away at the governing majority of the pro-European groups that shaped the region’s policies in the past decades, warned Manfred Weber, who leads the bloc’s largest political party.

The warning from the head of the European People’s Party reflects growing concerns about how the European Union-wide elections from June 6 to 9 could impact the bloc’s ability to support Ukraine, stick to its climate goals and tackle migration.

Nationalist groups in countries including France, Germany, Poland, Hungary and the Netherlands are currently forecast to win more seats. Their gain will likely come at the expense of socialists and green parties in the assembly, which together with national governments decides about the final shape of EU laws.

“That’s why we can wake up on June 10 in a parliament where I have a hard time to organizing majorities in a reasonable way,” Weber told Bloomberg in an interview. He ruled out forming coalitions with several far-right parties, including National Rally in France, Law & Justice in Poland, AfD or Alternative For Germany, and Fidesz in Hungary.

“My red line is pro-European, pro-Ukraine, pro-rule of law,” he added.

The EPP currently has 177 seats in the 705-member EU Parliament and could gain a handful of additional places if the elections were held today, according to a recent poll of polls by Europe Elects. The party has nominated fellow party member Ursula von der Leyen for a second term as president of the European Commission.

The party would be ready to work with “democratic partners” in right-wing groups, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni or Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, according to Weber.

This highlights the narrow path that Meloni is threading in her strategy to elevate her political group, the European Conservative and Reformists, to third place in the parliament through a potential alliance with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Her Czech counterpart opposes such a tie-up over divergent stances on Ukraine, given the fact that Budapest has the most Kremlin-friendly government in Europe.

In the debate over migration, for example, “Meloni is ready to accept compromises on the European level and Orban is not,” Weber said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.