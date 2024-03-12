(Bloomberg) -- The market for Europe’s safest securities looks set to grow beyond €1 trillion ($1.1 trillion) for the first time on record.

The European Union has signaled it will issue new notes in the coming days, adding to the €995 billion pile of euro bonds outstanding from the region’s four biggest supranational issuers. The notes represent an attractive alternative to German bonds, Europe’s current haven of choice, not least because they offer a small pick-up in yield for a similar level of risk — and could one day give Europe its own alternative to Treasuries.

While investors around the world flock to the US to take advantage of the safety and liquidity of Treasuries, money managers seeking a similar instrument in Europe have typically bought single-country sovereign debt — like German bunds — due to a lack of a regional alternative. But with the expansion of EU debt, speculation is mounting that they will soon be included in major bond indexes. That will add to their appeal, paving the way for further sales and investment.

“The more that is issued, the more points on the curve, the better the liquidity. And there’s talk that they’ll be entering some of the benchmarks in the foreseeable future,” said Dave Chappell, a senior fixed income fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle, which manages $637 billion of assets.

Europe has long struggled to attract a vast pool of capital from sovereign wealth funds and global central banks searching for a safe home for their savings. That’s because it has lacked a market liquid and big enough to compete with almost $27 trillion in US Treasuries outstanding.

While there’s still a very long way to go before European bonds become a serious contender, the growth of supply from the four issuing entities — the EU, European Investment Bank, European Stability Mechanism and European Financial Stability Facility — almost doubled over the past decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The bulk has come from EU sales over the past four years to fund the region’s post-pandemic recovery. While that program remains temporary for now, its future is gaining renewed interest as Europe’s politicians consider how to fund the continent’s defense.

Availability of high-rated assets is all the more important given Europe’s past efforts to develop sovereign bond-backed securities never got off the ground, partly because countries including Germany fear they’ll end up paying for others’ bad debts through the back door.

Of course, the pile of EU bonds remains tiny compared to Treasuries — or even to the bund market, which has almost four times as much debt outstanding. That means that while the EU might narrow the gap, it’s certainly not about to threaten the hegemony of US debt as the world’s go-to haven.

“For the reserve assets question, EU bonds are little more than a rounding error,” according to Moritz Kraemer, chief economist at German bank LBBW.

But the relatively speedy growth across the bloc’s four major supranationals, and the improved liquidity that brings, is helping boost demand among global buyers.

“The criticism in the past was, well, there are not enough European safe assets,” said Kalin Anev Janse, chief financial officer and management board member at the ESM, which priced a €2 billion five-year note on Monday. “We really now have created a deep set of European safe assets, which barely existed only 15 years ago.”

--With assistance from Sujata Rao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.