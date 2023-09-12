(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s autumnal heat will pause on Wednesday and Thursday, before unseasonal warmth returns for the following seven days.

Frankfurt is forecast to reach 30.5C (87F) on Tuesday, before the maximum temperature drops 8C the next day, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. There’s also a risk of heavy thunderstorms over northern Germany, with winds gusting as strong as 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour, according to MeteoAlarm, which monitors extreme weather across Europe.

Maximum temperatures are set to remain above the norm for the coming 10 days across a large swathe of continental Europe. However, a combination of cool days and milder overnight lows will leave the Iberian Peninsula near to the norm over the coming period, according to Maxar.

This summer was the warmest on record globally by a large margin as searing heat impacted the Northern Hemisphere from China to California. Fossil fuel emissions are warming the planet, triggering extreme weather from heat waves and wildfires to violent storms and flooding.

