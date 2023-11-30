(Bloomberg) -- Banks bailed out across Europe more than a decade ago when the financial crisis and a sovereign debt meltdown wreaked havoc on the industry are finally being returned to private ownership.

The Netherlands said on Thursday it’s selling another stake in ABN Amro Bank NV worth about €1 billion ($1.1 billion), in a move that will lower its stake to about 40% from half. That came a week after the UK announced it’s weighing a sale of its shares in NatWest Group Plc to retail investors for the first time.

The divestments are the latest cases in a long series stretching from Italy and Greece all the way to Ireland, as higher interest rates lift lenders’ profitability and share prices. Governments stand to reap billions of dollars just as a slowing economy tears holes into their budgets. For banks, the divestments could revive consolidation of the bloc’s still fragmented market for financial services.

“Governments strapped for cash will be more likely to accelerate the sell-downs,” said Graham Simpson, head of Quest Research at Canaccord Genuity.

Despite the industry’s recent rebound, shares of banks remain well below where they were before crisis, meaning taxpayers are unlikely to fully recoup the almost €600 billion that governments injected into banks between October of 2008 and December of 2012. Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA and National Bank of Greece are trading more than 99% below their 2007 peak while NatWest is down 97%.

The Dutch government recently estimated it has lost €6.7 billion on the ABN Amro bailout that cost it €22 billion after US mortgage defaults sparked the global financial meltdown in 2008. Trying to break even would require the share price to more than double, but waiting for that to happen is “not realistic,” Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said in a letter to parliament.

The UK Treasury remains NatWest’s biggest shareholder after its £46 billion bailout of what was then Royal Bank of Scotland. After an off-market sale in May, the Treasury said it would hold roughly 39% of the bank’s voting rights. It has previously said its break-even price on a sale would be around 400 pence per share, double the current level.

Italy sold a quarter of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA for about €920 million last week after previous governments unsuccessfully tried to find a way to sell a controlling stake. The bank, considered to be the world’s oldest, was given the first of several bailouts in 2009 after it was hit by souring loans and derivatives deals that backfired.

The last few weeks have been busier than usual for stake sales like these as rising equity markets allow governments to sell large amounts of shares without having to accept big price cuts. Several block trades occurred at relatively narrow discounts, showing investors are increasingly willing to pay top dollar for these sales even at less enticing bargains.

The bailed-out banks across Europe have dialed back risk in recent years and largely refocused on their home markets. They’ve also had to walk a tightrope of seeking to boost efficiency by cutting costs while contending with the potential for criticism from state shareholders over the loss of jobs.

Not all countries have made progress recently in releasing banks from state ownership. For example, Germany still owns more than 15% in Commerzbank and the government has yet to disclose any concrete plans about how it wants to divest from the lender.

