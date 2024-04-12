(Bloomberg) -- European bank stocks are set to benefit from a backdrop that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts are calling “better for longer.”

They see a combination of cheap valuations, a reopening of capital markets and earnings strength even if interest rates fall as reasons for why investors should own banks, such as BNP Paribas SA, Banco Santander SA and Deutsche Bank AG.

“The persistence of a Better for Longer backdrop supports a continued constructive stance on the sector,” analysts including Christopher Hallam wrote in a note.

European banks have benefited from higher interest rates, which feed through to bigger lending margins. The Stoxx 600 Banks Index is 14% up since the start of the year, the second-biggest gain among European industries. Italian and Spanish banks have been among the best performers.

Euro-Area Banking Stocks Are The Most Overbought In History

--With assistance from Thyagaraju Adinarayan.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.