(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s banks are set to enter next year with only slightly diminished capital cushions, suggesting they can keep up the recent payout bonanza despite regulators ordering higher reserves.

The 10 top banks that have disclosed how much money they need to keep for regulatory purposes next year currently have €141.8 billion ($153 billion) in excess of that threshold, according to Bloomberg calculations. That compares with €146.5 billion last year, even though the firms paid out billions to shareholders since.

The ability to reward investors is crucial for an industry that’s been beset with low valuations for a long time, particularly as windfall profits from higher interest rates fade and regulators want lenders to prepare for leaner times. Tensions over the issue escalated in recent years as some bankers complained that the European Central Bank was keeping them on a tight leash even after lifting a de facto ban on payouts imposed in the pandemic.

The disclosures by the 10 banks show that national regulators are asking the firms to increase their so-called counter-cyclical capital buffers in preparation for a worsening economy. The ECB raised the bar further for individual banks where it saw deficiencies. Overall, the average capital requirement of the group rose to pre-pandemic levels.

While banks rarely spell out the drivers behind their ECB requirements, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Credit Agricole SA was facing a capital add-on for its leveraged finance business.

Several officials who sit on the ECB’s Supervisory Board are getting ready to push for more relaxed payout policies next year, Bloomberg reported last month. They argue that restrictions imposed by the central bank are partly to blame for the poor valuations of the region’s lenders.

Yet even under a looser regime, banks wouldn’t pay out the entirety of their excess capital because they need to keep funds to meet additional undisclosed demands from the ECB. They also tend to use some of the money to invest in the business.

BNP Paribas SA has the highest level of excess capital in the group, thanks in part to the proceeds from the sale of a US unit. It used some of that money to buy back shares and is spending even more to grow, upgrade technology and make small acquisitions. In a similar vein, ING Groep NV has returned about €21 billion to investors since 2018 while also investing in growth and more efficient operations.

For the first time, the ECB is also imposing additional demands for another measure of capital, known as leverage ratio. France’s Societe Generale SA and Commerzbank AG of Germany saw the ECB raise that requirement.

