(Bloomberg) -- Top European banks warned of weaker earnings as escalating trade tensions take a toll on their clients and the prospect of lower interest rates erodes their main source of income.

Commerzbank AG said it’s goal of lifting profit this year is looking increasingly “ambitious” after revenue fell for a fourth quarter and Germany’s second-biggest listed lender set aside more money for soured loans. UniCredit SpA slashed its full year revenue target by 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), citing expectations that interest rates will stay lower for longer. Dutch lender ABN Amro added to the gloom, saying its margins are being hit too.

Their warnings underscore how the global trade tensions ripple through the euro-zone’s export-driven economy, the world’s third largest. Many firms have refocused their businesses on lending to domestic clients in expectation that borrowing costs will rise after half a decade of negative rates in the region. That leaves them exposed when trade dries up. Even if they can increase lending through client acquisitions, low rates squeeze the profits they make, leaving cost cuts as their main lever to boost profit.

At Commerzbank, Chief Executive Officer Martin Zielke has bet the future of the bank on adding new clients and boosting lending to companies and individuals. But the prospect that interest rates will stay lower for longer is making it increasingly difficult to earn enough money to finance needed investments in technology. The CEO earlier this year abandoned most of the bank’s 2020 financial targets and has signaled he remains open to mergers after talks with Deutsche Bank AG collapsed.

“Despite all the successes we have made, challenges continue to increase for the industry and for us,” Zielke said. “This might require further investments. And this is exactly what we are examining and assessing in our current strategy process.”

Shares of all three banks declined in early trading.

Takeover Target

Zielke, who unveiled his current turnaround plan shortly after becoming CEO three years ago, has promised to give new guidance after the summer. Commerzbank has been the subject of takeover speculation, though any talks have not proceeded beyond informal contacts, people familiar with the matter have said. Dutch lender ING Groep NV and Italy’s UniCredit have been named as potential buyers after the collapse of the talks with Deutsche Bank.

At UniCredit, CEO Jean Pierre Mustier has focused on cutting costs and cleaning up the balance sheet to boost profit amid weak earnings from lending. He has cut about 14,000 jobs since taking over about three years ago and may eliminate as many as 10,000 more under a new business plan, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

“With rates expected to be lower for much longer, we decided to adjust our 2019 revenue guidance,” Mustier said on Wednesday. The Italian lender lowered its 2019 sales goal to 18.7 billion euros ($21 billion), from 19.8 billion euros previously.

‘Cost Discipline’

ABN Amro, too, warned that ultra low interest rates in Europe are eating into margins, forcing it to take remedial action to shore up profit. While second quarter net income of 693 million euros ($777 million) beat estimates for 638 million euros, the Amsterdam-based bank said the impact of rates on deposit margins is prompting it to explore different revenue opportunities and focus on “strict cost discipline.”

Of the three banks, Commerzbank in particular is exposed to global trade tensions because of its extensive network of corporate clients, many of which rely on exports. The bank’s division that caters to companies has been struggling most, and the bank recently announced it will replace division head Michael Reuther with former ING executive Roland Boekhout.

Operating profit at the unit slumped 90% from year earlier, to just 22 million euros, as higher provisions for bad loans offset an increase in income from lending. The bank said “single cases” in the second quarter were responsible for the hit, without providing details. The business catering to individual clients and small businesses, by contrast, reported a 37% increase in operating profit and higher revenue.

“The first six months of 2019 presented challenges for the corporate clients segment, including the persistently low level of interest rates, intense price competition in the German market and a macroeconomic environment fraught with uncertainties,” the bank said in its interim report.

Net income beat analysts’ estimates, helped by lower taxes. Commerzbank said it still expects a “slight” increase in profit this year, but that goal “has become significantly more ambitious.”

--With assistance from Carolynn Look and Nicholas Comfort.

To contact the reporters on this story: Steven Arons in Frankfurt at sarons@bloomberg.net;Sonia Sirletti in Milan at ssirletti@bloomberg.net;Ruben Munsterman in Amsterdam at rmunsterman1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dale Crofts at dcrofts@bloomberg.net, Christian Baumgaertel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.