(Bloomberg) -- German Power for next year, the European benchmark, broke through 1,000 euros ($993) for the first time as the region’s energy crisis intensifies.

The move comes after a chaotic Friday when prices in Germany and France surged more than 25% as Russia constricts the supply of natural gas. France is also suffering from a slump in nuclear power generation.

German power for 2023 rose as much as 6.6% to trade at 1,050 euros per megawatt-hour at 10:19 a.m. in Berlin.

The equivalent French contract surged above the 1,000-euro level on Friday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.