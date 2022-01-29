(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Europe’s two biggest central banks meet this week, with their decisions likely to highlight the vastly different paths the pair are taking to tackle surging inflation.

For the second consecutive set of meetings, the fireworks look set to be in London rather than in Frankfurt when both banks announce their decisions on Thursday. Andrew Bailey and the Bank of England are expected to unveil the first back-to-back interest rate hikes since 2004.

The anticipated move to 0.5% by the BOE would also unlock the potential for policy makers to begin unwinding their bond holdings in March, a watershed event after more than a decade of near-constant expansion.

However, that moment seems a remote prospect for the European Central Bank and Christine Lagarde. The central bank has already laid out plans to continue asset purchases this year, while indicating that an increase in rates is highly unlikely due to a subdued medium-term outlook for inflation. Most investors see little chance for any shift in that view in the coming week.

Those expectations represent a remarkable divergence between the continent’s major banking institutions. The BOE looks like a trailblazer on the road to tightening policy after the pandemic, even as the ECB makes the case for a very slow normalization.

For now, it looks like banks elsewhere are more in the BOE’s camp, with the U.S. Federal Reserve having seemed to endorse liftoff in March, prompting markets bets on a rapid series of moves in 2022.

What Bloomberg Economics Says:

“We see the BOE lifting rates again in February, hot on the heels of a mini-hike in December. Even so, the tightening priced in by markets this year looks too much. The ECB will stand pat at its meeting on Thursday and we expect Lagarde to push back on expectations for a hike this year.”

--Jamie Rush, chief European economist. For full preview, click here

Elsewhere in the coming week, the January U.S. jobs report is due Friday, with economists projecting the figures to show the weakest payrolls gain in more than a year after an omicron-hit start to 2022. Meanwhile, the Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearings for Fed governor nominees. Central banks in Brazil and the Czech Republic are expected to raise rates, while Australia will probably to scrap its bond buying program.

Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what’s coming up in the global economy.

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Ahead of Thursday’s rate decision, ECB officials will get GDP data on Monday and inflation numbers Wednesday. Euro-area output is set to show the economy expanded just 0.4% in the fourth quarter, with consumer caution and government restrictions weighing on activity, especially in Germany.

Price growth in the region probably slowed to 4.4% in January as a sales tax change in Germany drops out of the annual comparison and clothing sales act as a drag. Still, Bloomberg Economics believes that higher energy costs in Italy mean that price gains dipped less than previously anticipated for the month, and are poised to set another record by rising 5.1% in February.

Inflation data from Turkey may show yet another increase after the currency’s collapse last year pushed consumer-price growth to its highest level in two decades.

The Czech central bank is expected to raise rates and unveil new economic forecasts that will outline further monetary tightening. In Poland, meanwhile, investors are watching the government’s attempts to fill several vacancies on the central bank’s rate-setting panel. GDP data are due for those two countries as well as for Serbia and Ukraine.

Ghana and Egypt are both expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEA

U.S. and Canada

Data Friday are set to show that U.S. employers added just 150,000 jobs in January after a nearly 200,000 gain a month earlier, while the jobless rate held at 3.9%, according to the median forecasts of economists in a Bloomberg survey.

The disruption to activity from the latest coronavirus wave will make it difficult to gauge progress in what’s otherwise been a tight labor market with millions of unfilled positions. The Labor Department will also issue its annual benchmark update, which aligns employment data with state unemployment-benefit tax records.

The coming week’s U.S. economic calendar also includes reports on job openings, productivity and labor costs, and Institute for Supply Management surveys of manufacturers and services.

On Thursday, the Senate Banking Committee holds confirmation hearings for Federal Reserve governor nominees Sarah Bloom Raskin, Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson, who can expect to be questioned on their views about the current inflation environment.

Canada also publishes its January jobs report on Friday.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.

Asia

The Reserve Bank of Australia holds its first meeting of the year on Tuesday, with economists expecting it to scrap its pandemic bond-buying program. The RBA is also likely to flag upgraded forecasts for inflation and unemployment that potentially opens the door for a rate rise this year. Governor Philip Lowe is sure to face questions over the timing of a move after a speech on Wednesday.

Factory production and retail sales figures early in the week will indicate how momentum in Japan’s economy was holding up as omicron hit at the end of last year.

Moving forward, South Korea’s January export figures will show how global trade fared at the start of 2022. Inflation figures later in the week are likely to confirm that prices are still rising above the Bank of Korea’s target.

India releases its budget on Tuesday, while China will be quiet for the Lunar New Year holiday.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Asia

Latin America

Mexican output figures on Monday are widely expected to show that Latin America’s second-biggest economy slipped into a recession in the fourth quarter. Lending figures, remittances and consumer confidence data, along with the central bank’s survey of economists, are due later in the week.

Chile, heading into a challenging year after what’s expected to have been double-digit GDP growth in 2021, reports unemployment, retail sales, industrial output, copper output and GDP-proxy data.

The focus in Brazil will be on central bank’s first meeting of 2022. Policy makers have signaled that a third straight 150 basis-point hike to 10.75% is on tap. Brazil also reports budget figures and industrial output data for December, along with January trade figures.

Argentina, which just reached an initial agreement with the International Monetary Fund worth $44.5 billion, is expected to report tax revenue data along with the central bank’s monthly survey of economists.

In a very light week in Peru, Lima inflation readings on Tuesday look to come in near December’s 12-year high.

Colombia’s central bank on Tuesday posts the minutes of its Jan. 28 meeting, where policy makers hiked the key rate by 100 basis points, the biggest increase in almost two decades.

For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.