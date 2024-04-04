Europe’s Biggest Asset Manager Is Looking to Buy Dips After Missing Out on Stocks Rally

(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest asset manager is finally primed to buy stocks in developed markets after sitting out on a rally of more than 30%.

Amundi SA, with more than $2.1 trillion under management, upgraded its view on equities to neutral last month after the looming risk of a recession prompted a downgrade in January 2023. While it no longer expects a deep contraction, the money manager is waiting for valuations to drop before increasing its exposure further, said Monica Defend, head of the Amundi Investment Institute.

“We might upgrade the risk posture of the portfolios,” Defend said in an interview, adding that Amundi remains selective on stocks. “Any correction in the markets is a buy opportunity, rather than a consolidation.”

Easing monetary policy as well as strong corporate earnings growth would be catalysts to increase allocation, she said.

An initial call to reduce allocation in June 2022 proved to be well timed as it was followed by a nearly 16% slump in the MSCI World Index. However, a similar call last year after a short-lived upgrade has cost the asset manager, with the benchmark fueled by a stronger-than-expected US economy and easing price pressures.

Defend said the gains have left equity valuations looking stretched, even beyond the expensive technology sector. The S&P 500 Index — home to the so-called Magnificent Seven tech mega-caps such as Nvidia Corp. and Microsoft Corp. — is trading at nearly 21-times forward earnings, well above a long-term average of 16, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Given how high the valuations are at this stage, we’re kind of skeptical that they’re really justified by earnings,” Defend said.

A relatively lower exposure to stocks doesn’t necessarily mean Amundi has trailed its competitors.

For example, Amundi’s Pioneer Income Opportunities Fund that manages $1.2 billion across equities, fixed-income and money market instruments that meet ESG criteria has outperformed 70% of peers in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The fund has a 21% exposure to stocks, nearly 54% to bonds and 25% to cash, according to a factsheet on Amundi’s website.

Amundi has a balanced stance toward the US market and likes defensive stocks, the strategist said.

“If you drill down at the industry level, you might find opportunities like high-quality materials in sectors such as industrials that are otherwise expensive,” she said.

Earlier this year, BlackRock Investment Institute upgraded its view on US stocks due to optimism around artificial intelligence. However, it remains underweight on European equities, citing poor investor sentiment.

The rally in US and European stocks has slowed this month after strong gains in the first quarter as investors recalibrate the outlook for interest rate cuts.

