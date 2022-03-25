(Bloomberg) -- Even Europe’s biggest asset manager is turning away from the region’s stocks.

“Lower expected growth and looming stagflationary risks in Europe call for caution in the cyclical space and support the relative appeal of U.S. equities, with a focus on quality and dividends,” Amundi said in its monthly investment outlook. “The U.S. should continue to be more resilient compared to Europe, given the higher risk of an earnings recession,” Amundi’s team, led by Chief Investment Officer Vincent Mortier, wrote in a note to clients.

While the year started with record bullish bets on European equities, the region’s relative outperformance faded after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered a spike in commodity prices. European countries are reliant on Russia for energy imports, and more vulnerable to the disruption caused by a wave of sanctions targeting one of the bedrocks of global commodity supply.

“A global recession should be averted while Europe is more at risk for a technical one,” Amundi said in its note. They recommend a neutral stance on global stocks, including in China. “We have moved to neutral as well on Chinese equities amid exceptional volatility and risks from the renewed lockdowns.”

Investors have been pulling money away from Europe, since the start of the war. Bank of America and EPFR Global data through Wednesday showed that Europe had a sixth consecutive week of outflows at $1.2 billion.

A reading of German business confidence for March plunged to the lowest level since the early months of the pandemic, seconding Amundi’s pessimistic outlook for Europe. Meanwhile, a Bloomberg aggregate index of economic indicators showed that China struggled to boost economic momentum in March.

Within U.S. equities, Amundi prefers companies that reward minority shareholders through buybacks and dividend payouts. “in our search for names, we continue to focus less on cyclical businesses and more on value, quality,” according to the note.

