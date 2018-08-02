(Bloomberg) -- Other European fund managers may be struggling to attract new money, but Amundi SA keeps on growing its assets under management.

The region’s largest fund manager had about 2.6 billion euros ($3 billion) of inflows in the second quarter, compared with outflows of 2.9 billion euros a year earlier, as retail investors allocated more money to equity and multi-strategy funds.

It means Amundi has bucked negative fund flows in Europe, where asset owners pulled almost 23 billion euros from managers in the two months through June, according to estimates from Morningstar Inc. The industry, already battling to compete with cheaper passive providers, is also facing headwinds from new European rules that may cause clients to pull money from some products.

“Last year we had the wind behind us but this year it will be, perhaps, against us,” Chief Executive Officer Yves Perrier told journalists on a call. “The market environment was much more difficult in the second quarter but we made good progress.” The company may consider other acquisitions following the purchase of Pioneer Investments last year, though deals are not a priority, he said.

The firm is targeting at least 50 billion euros of net new money annually through 2020 and attracted 42.4 billion euros in the first half, helped by its purchase of Pioneer. The manager oversaw 1.47 trillion euros at the end of June, compared with 1.45 trillion euros at the end of March, after investments lost money.

The firm has “significant growth potential,” Perrier said in a statement on Thursday. “In the first half of 2018, Amundi came in ahead of its strategic road map for both business activity and profitability.”

Other highlights from the earnings:

