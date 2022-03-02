(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s biggest logistics firms halted shipments to Russia, further isolating the country’s businesses and consumers after its military invaded Ukraine.

DHL and Kuehne + Nagel AG, the continent’s largest freight forwarders, said they suspended inbound deliveries to the country, adding to the restrictions facing Russia after Moscow closed its airspace to European Union countries and major container lines said they would also curtail service.

“Our inbound services to Russia and Belarus have been suspended, which is why we are also not accepting shipments to those countries until further notice,” DHL said in a statement on its website. The company, a unit of Deutsche Post AG, has helped provide coronavirus vaccines and other materials for fighting the pandemic to Russia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last week has brought global condemnation, trade restrictions and financial sanctions. Consumers in the nation of 145 million people is also losing access to some of the world’s most iconic brands after Apple Inc., Nike Inc. and BMW AG announced plans to stop product sales in the country.

Shipping giants A.P Moller-Maersk A/S and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. on Monday said they’re halting trade in the region, joining Hapag-Lloyd AG and Asia’s Ocean Network Express Pte in stopping services.

The European Union on Sunday closed its airspace to Russian jets. Moscow has retaliated by banning the bloc’s commercial aircraft from its airspace.

Where Russia Is Banned From Flying—And Who It’s Banned in Retaliation (1)

