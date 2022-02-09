(Bloomberg) -- Dutch cities are putting a halt on the explosive growth of new distribution centers of rapid delivery companies such as Getir, Flink and Gorillas.

After Amsterdam and Rotterdam have imposed a one-year freeze on new “dark stores,” The Hague and Utrecht are also considering similar measures, the spokespeople of the two municipalities told Bloomberg.

Grocery companies have sprung up in the Netherlands and are often located in residential areas to be close to their customers and live up to the promise of quick delivery.

“With the rapid growth of flash delivery from dark stores, the number of complaints has increased,” Amsterdam City Councilor Marieke van Doorninck said in a press statement last month, saying residents cited nuisances including blocked sidewalks, traffic safety and night time noise.

Dutch municipalities jointly discussed the issue on dark stores. The Hague sees the need of this service but doesn’t want tolerate nuisances and may introduce new measures in April, said a spokesperson.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.