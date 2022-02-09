Europe’s Car of the Year 2022 Award Nominees All Have Plugs

(Bloomberg) -- All seven shortlisted models vying for the title of Europe’s Car of the Year are battery electrics or plug-in hybrids, a milestone for the continent’s push away from internal combustion engines.

The nominees, shortlisted by motoring journalists from countries across Europe, include two made by Volkswagen AG brands - the Cupra Born and the Skoda Enyaq iV. The list also includes Ford Motor Co.’s Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Motor Co’s Ioniq 5 and affiliate Kia’s EV6, the Peugeot 308 made by Stellantis NV, and the Renault SA Mégane E-Tech.

The title, which has been awarded since 1964, is usually part of the annual Geneva International Motor Show, canceled for the third consecutive year due to the pandemic.

Electrified vehicles have emerged as a bright spot for the industry as government s roll out generous subsidies and incentives, while carmakers like VW and Stellantis NV spend billions on rolling out a range of plug-in hybrid and battery-powered models.

Analytics firm Jato Dynamics expects electrified cars will outsell diesel vehicles in 2022.

The winner of the contest will be announced on Feb. 28.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.