(Bloomberg) -- Euro-area central banks face short-run losses but that shouldn’t necessitate capital injections from governments, according to research from the International Monetary Fund.

The rapid monetary policy turnaround in the region since interest-rate increases began in 2022 will inflict combined losses of €55 billion ($60.2 billion) this year and next, Nazim Belhocine, Ashok Vir Bhatia and Jan Frie wrote in the paper published Friday.

But central banks will return to a profit thereafter and fully recoup that amount, according to their calculations.

Shortfalls will be “material” at some national central banks, but such shortfalls won’t be “so large and persistent as to necessitate capital support from member states,” the researchers wrote.

Such a conclusion would be welcome to Germany’s finance ministry, which was told in June by the federal auditor that the Bundesbank may need a cash injection. The European Central Bank has previously criticized shortfalls elsewhere in the European Union.

“The temporary nature of losses in this cycle suggests the ECB should encourage NCBs to look through negative capital,” the IMF researchers said. “In the final analysis, the ECB’s credibility will rest on its ability to deliver on its primary objective of price stability.”

They added that euro-zone monetary policies that gave rise to shortfalls have also cushioned economies from much worse.

“While the budgetary impacts from temporary Eurosystem loss-making are indeed projected to be material in the years ahead, absent those policies a weaker macroeconomic environment might well have had a larger negative impact on the public finances,” they said.

Agustin Carstens, chief of the Bank for International Settlements, spoke out earlier this year to insist that central banks “can and have operated effectively” even with negative equity.

