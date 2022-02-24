(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s mild winter is set to turn colder in the coming days, potentially increasing heating demand at a time when gas prices are spiking on the back of the Ukraine crisis.

In the U.K., a cold front is sweeping across the country, while conditions in mainland Europe are expected to be chillier than normal at the start of March, according to forecaster Maxar. The dip in temperatures would end a run of warmer-than-average weather that persisted throughout much of February.

“A cold front, followed by cold Arctic Canadian air, has now pushed south across the country and has brought a spell of windy, showery and cold weather,” said Frank Saunders, chief meteorologist at the U.K.’s Met Office.

The forecasts come as energy prices are jumping across the continent, with benchmark Dutch gas futures rallying as much as 47% on Thursday.

From March 1-5, a total of 71.5 heating-degree days are expected across Europe, above the 10-year average of 67.6 days, Maxar said in a report. Heating degree days are a measure of how cold the temperature will be in a given time period, with higher numbers indicating colder weather.

