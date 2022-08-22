Europe's Corn Crop Will Plummet By Almost a Fifth as Drought Bites

(Bloomberg) -- The drought and heat waves marring Europe’s summer will pare the corn crop at double the rate predicted just last month.

Yields of the staple grain will fall 16% below the five-year average, the bloc’s Monitoring Agricultural Resources unit said in a report Monday. That compares with a July forecast for a 7.8% decline.

The plunge in local production likely will boost the cost of feeding livestock herds, adding to the hurdles for farmers grappling with bulging energy and fertilizer bills. Meat prices across the bloc leaped 12% in July versus a year earlier. Milk, cheese and eggs also are soaring at record rates.

“Water and heat stress periods partly coincided with the sensitive flowering stage and grain filling,” according to the EU report. “This resulted in irreversibly lost yield potential.”

Earlier this month, the US Department of Agriculture said it expected the EU to overtake China as the world’s top corn buyer in the 2022-23 season.

Pastures are drying up across the continent, and many countries are restricting irrigation. Most of France -- one of the EU’s agriculture heavyweights -- saw less than 20 millimeters (0.8 inches) of rain from July through mid-August and twice the usual number of hot days, MARS said.

Here are the latest yield forecasts from MARS, in tons per hectare:

