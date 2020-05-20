(Bloomberg) -- Officials in continental Europe’s major economies are closely monitoring coronavirus data for signs of a resurgence in infections as restrictions on daily life are phased out.

Countries must focus on more than daily case numbers and death tolls because they are lagging indicators. A better guide might come from the length of the lines outside the doctor’s office or surveys conducted at random.

Here is the situation in Germany, France, Italy and Spain, as lockdowns of varying degrees of severity are lifted:

Germany

In a first step, German shopkeepers were allowed to start resuming business on April 20 after the nation appeared to bring the virus under control relatively quickly.

Schools were partially reactivated from May 4 and Chancellor Angela Merkel announced a broader return toward normality two days later, including reopening restaurants and hotels. Social distancing rules remain in force, and some regions where infection rates are lower are relaxing curbs more quickly.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said this week that tourism will probably only recover gradually and safety measures will mean that vacationing domestically or in Europe during the summer holidays won’t be the same as before. Germany has a global travel warning in place through June 14.

France

France started to gradually ease its lockdown from May 11, with shops allowed to reopen under strict hygiene conditions, and some students returning to school, depending on the local situation.

Some municipalities have since started to open parks and beaches, where social-distancing rules remain in force. Domestic travel restrictions have not yet been fully lifted, with most people banned from moving more than 100 kilometers from their residence.

The government is expected to decide by the end of the month if restaurants, cafes, and concert venues can reopen in time for the start of the summer season.

Italy

After almost two months, Italy began emerging from lockdown on May 4, when about 4 million people went back to work, citizens were allowed to leave their homes for a run or a walk, and bars and restaurants began serving takeout espressos and pizzas.

Most shops, bars and restaurants were allowed to reopen from Monday with distancing rules, and Italians are again allowed to travel freely inside their home region.

The final restrictions will be lifted in June, with free movement inside the country from June 3, while theaters and cinemas can reopen from June 15.

Spain

Spain began easing the lockdown imposed in mid March in phases, starting May 10 for most of the country.

About 70% of the nation -- not including the two biggest cities of Madrid and Barcelona -- are now into the second stage after a preliminary period of preparation. The government had already allowed children to leave their homes for brief periods from April 26 and some outdoor sports and walks from May 2.

In the second stage, social contact is still limited to smaller groups and restaurants and bars are only allowed to open terraces to 30% capacity, with no indoor seating. Hotels can resume business as long as communal spaces aren’t used, and shops can open up to 400 square meters. Masks must be warn in public places.

