(Bloomberg) -- The decrease in Europe’s pollution due to stricter environmental regulations over the decade to 2018 helped lower deaths caused by heart and lung disease, according to the European Environment Agency.

Around 60,000 fewer people died prematurely due to fine particulate matter pollution in 2018, compared with 2009, the agency’s annual Air quality in Europe report showed on Monday. During that decade, emissions decoupled from economic activity, meaning there are now fewer emissions for each unit of gross domestic product generated each year.

“Better air quality is an investment for better health and productivity for all Europeans,” said Hans Bruyninckx, executive director at the EEA. “Policies and actions that are consistent with Europe's zero pollution ambition lead to longer and healthier lives and more resilient societies.”

Air pollutants emitted by the transport, manufacturing or energy sectors were associated with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases that caused about 417,000 premature deaths in 41 European countries in 2018, according to the agency. Gas emissions from transport declined even as mobility demand rose, while progress in reducing building and agriculture emissions has been slow.

In 2018, only Estonia, Finland, Iceland and Ireland had fine particulate matter concentrations below the World Health Organization’s stricter guideline values. Eight countries including Italy and Poland exceeded the European Union’s limit value for fine particulate matter.

Lockdowns implemented this year by several European nations to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic led to significant drops in pollution. Traffic stations in Spain and Italy, which implemented some of the most strict lockdowns, detected some of the sharpest reductions, with nitrogen dioxide emissions down as much as 70% in some places. A more comprehensive statistical model used by EEA estimated an average reduction of pollution of about 40% in Spain and about 35% in Italy.

Several scientific studies over the past few months have pointed to the links between coronavirus and air pollution. Poor air quality can cause heart and lung diseases which are risk factors for death in Covid-19 patients. Therefore, long-term exposure to air pollution is expected to increase vulnerability to the virus, in the same way that previous studies indicated exposure to particulate matter worsens the impact of respiratory illnesses, the report said.

