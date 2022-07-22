(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s diesel market is plunging -- from unthinkable highs to levels that would have been incredible at almost any other time in history.

About a month ago, a barrel of the fuel was trading at almost $60 above the international oil price benchmark Brent in futures markets. Now it’s only around $35 higher, though that’s still close to triple the five-year seasonal average. Vast premiums that traders had been paying for more immediate diesel futures following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have dropped too, albeit to still very high levels.

The fate of diesel matters because the fuel powers swaths of the continent’s economy, including trucks and ships. Prices soared in the initial aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, fanning inflation and a cost-of-living crisis for many.

“The market is worried about lower demand caused by a recession,” said Steve Sawyer, director of refining at Facts Global Energy. Still, there’s plenty of upside potential, with the hurricane and refinery maintenance seasons -- among other factors -- coming up, he added.

Diesel demand was more than six million barrels a day last year in OECD Europe, making it by far the region’s most important petroleum product.

On Friday, data showed that euro-area economic activity was contracting for the first time since early 2021. Manufacturing figures for Germany and France also both missed expectations and were in decline.

Roller-Coaster Ride

The fuel has been on a roller-coaster ride since the war started, with traders in early March paying in excess of $500 a ton -- or over $67 a barrel -- more for diesel scheduled for delivery that month rather than next, a sign of concern about market tightness.

Since that record high, the premium traders are willing to pay for diesel futures that are set for physical delivery in the most immediate month versus the next one has come back down to around pre-war levels.

Part of that is likely because of healthy supply from the continent’s own oil refiners, as well as high levels of imports from the Middle East. Exports of diesel-type fuel from former Soviet Union countries were also expected to jump this month.

The slump in the diesel market’s forward curve is mostly “due to recessionary fears,” said Keshav Lohiya, CEO of consultant Oilytics.

