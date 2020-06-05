(Bloomberg) -- Bargains are now scarce for Europe’s distressed debt investors, but they have amassed money and expertise in the expectation that the current rally in credit markets is unlikely to last long.

Central bank purchases and fiscal stimulus measures aimed at offsetting the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus has led to a broad asset rally that’s lifted European junk bonds from their mid-March troughs.

“Valuations were crazy cheap on some names and now it’s starting to look like the opposite,” said Benoit Soler, senior portfolio manager in fixed income at Keren Finance in Paris. “Some distressed guys will have missed their investment opportunity window.”

Notes issued by companies like U.K. food producer Boparan, French maintenance services firm Atalian and airport handling operator Worldwide Flight Services are now trading at levels last seen before lockdowns.

As a result, the amount of distressed debt has halved from its peak this year, with just 14% of bonds trading wide of 1,000 basis points, compared with 26% at the end of March, according to a note by JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week.

The question is whether this rally can last. Distressed debt investors are betting it can’t.

“The market is completely disconnected from the economic reality that awaits us,” Anthony Robertson, chief investment officer for distressed debt at London-based Cheyne Capital Management, said. “I’ve never seen a more meaningful disconnection.”

Rally aside, downgrades of European high-yield borrowers in the past three months have come thick and fast. The pace of ratings cuts beats even the post-Lehman Brothers crash of 2009, according to a report by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“High yield spreads typically peak before default rates peak,” George Curtis, a credit analyst at TwentyFour Asset Management in London. “So the spread widening we saw in March preceded a default rate peak that we might not see until the end of this year or early next year.”

Indeed for some, government stimulus measures and central bank purchases of corporate bonds will merely delay the inevitable -- if not make it worse.

Galia Velimukhametova, senior investment manager, distressed & special situations at Pictet Asset Management, said that such interventions will “distort the market and make the distressed debt cycle more prolonged”.

Current optimism may evaporate quickly when companies start to publish earnings for the second quarter, as investors grasp the extent of the disruption caused by the virus.

That’s when distressed funds will be ready to pounce again.

“The full impact of Covid will become clearer with second quarter earnings and downgrades will likely accelerate,” said Duncan Priston, the London-based co-head of European distressed credit at HIG Bayside Capital.

“That’s when we expect CLOs and other investors to sell and pockets of liquidity will open.”

