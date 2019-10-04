(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Europe’s drug regulator warned that it will struggle to finish planned work for the year after its Brexit-spurred move out of the U.K. led to the loss of scores of employees.

The European Medicines Agency has lost an additional 6% of staff since June, bringing its head count in Amsterdam down to 730, according to a statement following a Thursday board meeting. The oversight agency had about 900 workers in London.

Fulfilling its work program through the end of the year “will be challenging,” the EMA said Friday, “particularly in view of the need to implement new legislation for veterinary medicines and medical devices.”

The regulator moved to the Netherlands in anticipation of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union -- once envisioned to take place in March and now delayed until the end of October. Countries from across the bloc courted the EMA, offering employees perks such as housing discounts and access to schools for their children to help with staff retention.

Drugmakers wanting to get new products to market quickly have been watching the move warily, concerned about potential delays resulting from the drop in manpower. The EMA said it will integrate operations in human medicines to assure the quality of its scientific opinions.

The regulator will review its organizational structure, while preparing task forces to focus on priorities such as digital business transformation, data analytics and methods, regulatory science and innovation, and clinical trials and manufacturing strategy, Executive Director Guido Rasi said in the statement.

“This will ensure that the agency is geared up for the future with more efficient processes firmly rooted in digital technology to keep pace with rapid advances in science,” the EMA said.

