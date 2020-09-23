(Bloomberg) -- The euro area’s economic recovery stalled this month as consumers fretted about a resurgence of the coronavirus and governments reinstated restrictions to control the spread of the disease.

IHS Markit’s composite Purchasing Managers Index unexpectedly fell to 50.1 from 51.9 in August, far worse than the unchanged reading forecast by economists.

The report linked the decline to a resurgence in infections across Europe in recent weeks. That’s hit hotels, airlines and restaurants, and is reflected in a drop in Markit’s measure of services activity. The decline offset an increase in the monthly manufacturing gauge.

The tourism sector is reeling, and Airbus SE Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said Tuesday the “situation has worsened.” He stepped up his warning on forced job cuts at the planemaker amid a sharper-than-expected decline in travel. The same day, U.K. hotel operator Whitbread Plc announced plans to cut as many as 6,000 jobs.

The renewed economic weakness in September is a reminder that while the initial rebound from severe lockdowns proved stronger than anticipated, that’s little guide to the longer term. Activity is still below its pre-crisis levels, full recovery is a long way off, and a number of sectors remain in trouble.

That point was highlighted by the OECD last week as it said the 2020 slump will be less sharp than previously forecast. But it also warned that the recovery is losing pace and will need support from governments and central banks for some time. On Monday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the outlook is “very uncertain” even after what’s likely to be a strong rebound this quarter.

The PMI showed that employment in the euro area fell for a seventh month in September, though the pace of the decline eased thanks to manufacturing. The report didn’t provide details, but noted that reduced staff cuts in Germany and France were “partly countered by greater job losses in the rest of the region.”

A bright note in the release was a pickup in business expectations. That was driven mainly by hopes that disruptions from the virus will ease over the coming year.

“This optimism often rests on infection rates falling, which remains far from guaranteed,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit. “The main concern at present is therefore whether the weakness of the September data will intensify into the fourth quarter, and result in a slide back into recession after a frustratingly brief rebound.”

