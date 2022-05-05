(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta said economic expansion has almost ground to a halt in the euro area.

“The European economy is de facto stagnating,” Panetta told La Stampa in an interview published Thursday. “Growth in the first quarter was 0.2%, and would have essentially been zero without what may have partly been one-off spikes in growth in certain countries.”

“The major economies are suffering -- GDP growth has slowed in Spain, halted in France and contracted in Italy,” he said. “In Germany growth momentum is low and has been weakening since the end of February, which is the point when everything changed.”

