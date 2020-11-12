(Bloomberg) -- Economic activity in Europe is likely to bounce back ahead of the holiday season in December, according to a research report from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

“Mobility has already moved down a lot across Europe and new infections should peak in the next couple of weeks,” David Mackie, JPMorgan’s chief European economist, wrote in a note published Thursday. “Lockdowns should be eased by early December, which will allow a strong bounce in economic and social activity ahead of the holiday season.”

An easing of restrictions would be welcome news for the region’s businesses, given the large amount of activity that typically occurs in December. Record-breaking coronavirus cases in recent weeks have forced European governments to reintroduce safety measures, but in contrast to the first lockdown in the spring, many countries’ rules are intended to be time-limited.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a television interview Thursday that it was a matter of holding on through lockdown for “a few more days” so that restrictions can be eased.

“I really want us to save the month of December for shopkeepers,” he said.

According to Mackie’s calculations, the lag between the imposition of lockdowns and new infections averaged around 16 days earlier this year. Improved hygiene and testing procedures are helping to achieve faster containment this time around, and mobility within the population doesn’t need to fall by as much in order to gain control over the virus.

“Mobility has already fallen enough in Germany, Spain, and the U.K. to get the reproduction numbers back below one,” he said, citing Google mobility data as a proxy.

“Whether or not there is another European lockdown during the early months of next year remains to be seen, and much depends on developments in the vaccine candidates,” he added. “But, for now, enough has been done to turn infections around.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.