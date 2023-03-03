(Bloomberg) -- European ESG funds have sold off some of their Adani Group holdings, with the number listed as including the embattled Indian conglomerate down by 6% over the past two weeks.

Shares bearing the Adani name now appear in about 480 so-called Article 8 funds — entities promising to promote environmental, social and governance goals under European Union rules, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s down from more than 500 in mid-February.

Some investors have decided against holding shares in Adani companies following a report from US shortseller Hindenburg Research in late January accusing the group of accounting fraud and stock manipulation — claims Adani denied.

Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, dumped its entire holding of shares in Adani Green Energy Ltd. after the Hindenburg report was published.

Read more: Adani Shock Rips Through ESG Funds as Strategy Fails Test

Still, the selloff in the Adani Group has been somewhat tempered as a number of investors and the ESG ratings agencies behind indexes tracked by passive funds continue to monitor the results of any regulatory probes.

About 18% of the existing Article 8 exposures is via direct holdings, while the rest are indirect, for example through funds of funds.

