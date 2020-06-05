(Bloomberg) -- Rains bringing relief to northern Europe’s parched wheat fields may not be enough to compensate for some output losses caused by this season’s extreme weather.

Farmers have yearned for showers after one of the warmest French springs on record and the U.K.’s driest May in a century, while parts of Germany still need more rain. The drought further hurt the region’s production prospects after relentless autumn rains hampered plantings.

While conditions have started to improve, there’s limited time for crops to benefit before harvesting starts in about a month. The European Union forecasts output will shrink about 7% and next season’s exports to fall almost a fifth to 26.5 million tons. That would mark a turnaround after the bloc this season surpassed Russia as the top exporter. Smaller crops in the U.S. and Ukraine are also tightening the surplus among top shippers.

“Part of the yield is already gone,” said Arthur Portier, an analyst at Paris-based adviser Agritel. “We need rain to stay at this potential and not be worse.”

France’s crop may fall to a four-year low of less than 32 million tons, said Strategie Grains analyst Vincent Braak. Key areas in the north faced the bulk of the recent drought and the harvest will likely start later this month -- about two weeks ahead of normal -- after heat sped up crop development. Output may be as high as 33 million tons, unless storms this week don’t materialize, Portier said.

“It’s raining in our region, so we hope to have an improvement,” said Antoine Grasser, head of trade at the NatUp cooperative, which buys grain in northern France. Autumn rain there cut plantings by 5% and the dry spring curbed yields. FranceAgriMer’s soft-wheat ratings show the nation’s crop in the worst shape in at least nine years.

While Chicago and Paris futures recovered slightly in recent weeks, there are still ample wheat supplies globally. The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy could hurt wheat demand, and the EU’s animal-feed needs have fallen as restaurant closures curbed meat sales. Plus, a large Russian harvest may provide more competition for EU wheat in export markets.

Rains Expected

Although it may be too late to really benefit Romanian crops, moisture has improved in eastern parts of the EU in recent weeks, and forecaster Maxar expects showers through mid-June in northern Europe to aid late growth. That’s much-needed, after swathes of Germany saw less than half of normal rain in the past month.

“We hope, more or less, for a quite average harvest,” said Udo Hemmerling, deputy general secretary of German farmers association DBV. “We still have the chance, especially for the winter wheat, if we get some rain this week.”

The U.K. has arguably seen the most extreme conditions this year, with February floods followed by an abnormally dry spring. That may lead to a larger-than-expected wheat deficit next season, boosting the need to import from other parts of Europe or Canada.

Andrew Ward’s fields in northern England are an example of farmers’ woes. After a winter deluge stopped him sowing two-thirds of his usual wheat area, his crops got just a 10th of normal rain from mid-March to June, cutting yields by 60% or more from last year. Fellow Brit grower David Barton said fields showed a “frightening” deterioration at the start of June.

“It’s just burning up,” Barton, who farms in Gloucestershire, said this week. “It desperately needs to rain, and that will be just to salvage the crop.”

