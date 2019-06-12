(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

European industry is in trouble and there’s a risk it will infect other parts of the economy and deepen the region’s slowdown

Is Brexit Britain ready to hear some uncomfortable economic truths from another foreign governor?

The Swiss National Bank is again at the mercy of its bigger neighbors and will have to lean in a more dovish direction

Meanwhile, the dovish turn by global central banks could tempt Turkey to follow suit

China’s inflation pressure continued rising in May, as supply shocks pushed up food costs

Chief economists at two Wall Street houses are questioning the conventional wisdom that the Fed is about to start cutting rates

Xi Jinping’s response to Trump’s latest ultimatum could have far-reaching consequences for his political future, while Trump now says he’s personally holding up their trade deal

Central banks increased their holdings of equities beyond $1 trillion last year as they sought to diversify their reserves

Trump told reporters that he reached a secret pact with Mexico -- despite the country’s insistence to the contrary

