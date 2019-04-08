(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:

Europe’s in a funk, but the comparisons to 1990s Japan are a bit overstated -- for now, at least

Three months into Amir Yaron’s stewardship of Israel’s central bank, it’s what he hasn’t done that offers the best clues to the governor’s thinking

On second thought. There’s reason to consider Germany’s discouraging data as less ugly than it looks, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

No. 2 economy. China’s foreign exchange reserves are showing moderate advances; meanwhile, the White House is still signaling progress in U.S.-China trade talks

Holding steady. Singapore and broader Southeast Asia are proving resilient in the face of regional and global headwinds, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat told Bloomberg

Disinflation nation. Price growth in the Philippines is sliding fast, but that won’t immediately prompt interest-rate cuts

Trouble spot. Fighting has erupted in Libya again, risking cracks in the global oil market; here’s our QuickTake on the impact

