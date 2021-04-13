(Bloomberg) -- Austria and the U.K. are the latest European governments rushing to lock in long-term borrowing costs before yields rise any further.

Britain is due to issue 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion) of its longest-dated gilt, maturing in 2071, via auction on Tuesday, while Austria will sell 50-year debt alongside four-year notes at a syndication. Italy offered its first new half-century bonds in nearly five years last week, racking up record demand.

Government bond yields have rebounded from all-time lows as investors begin to price an end to the pandemic, with Nordea Bank Abp warning that the window to sell long-dated tenors is now closing as the economy recovers. The vaccine rollout is widely seen as presaging a return to growth, and could also put pressure on the European Central Bank to dial back its bond purchases, a key support for the market.

“It may become trickier later this year, as the economic recovery materializes and an environment of higher yields may start to look less remote,” Nordea’s chief strategist Jan von Gerich said, adding that the worst of the selling pressure in bonds appears to be over for now.

Around 15% of debt sales in the region during the first quarter had maturities of 25 years or more, an all-time high, according Nordea, as countries took advantage of the ECB’s bond-buying program to borrow at near record-low rates. Yet the prospect of faster inflation risks eroding the appeal of longest-dated bonds, which are the most sensitive to an increase in prices.

Fifty-year gilts currently yield around 1.13%, having climbed from less than 0.3% last year. That’s well below a market gauge of expected price rises over the next decade, which hit 3.83% this month, the highest level in more than a decade.

Austrian securities that come due in 2062 yield around 0.64%, up from around 0.10% in December. Data scheduled for Friday will probably confirm euro-area consumer price inflation jumped to 1.3% last month, the highest in more than a year.

Spain also mandated banks for a 15-year bond sale on Monday.

