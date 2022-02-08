(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Iceland’s central bank might be about to ratchet up its response to stubbornly high inflation spurred by Europe’s fastest-rising house prices.

Policy makers in Reykjavik will probably raise the seven-day term deposit rate by 75 basis points to 2.75% on Wednesday, the biggest increase since the benchmark was adopted in 2014, according to analysts at the nation’s two largest lenders, Landsbankinn and Islandsbanki.

The median forecast in a survey of market participants by the central bank published last week was for a half-point hike, which would match the size of its last move.

Inflation is at a decade high despite a string of hikes since last May by western Europe’s most aggressively hawkish central bank. Unlike many other countries in the region where inflation is driven by increasing energy costs and Covid-related supply chain disturbances, housing is the main culprit in Iceland.

A “great shortage” of real estate is pushing up housing prices faster than wages, according to Snorri Jakobsson, founder of Jakobsson Capital consultancy. “If this trends continues, it could put pressure on the krona and threaten economic stability,“ he said.

Propped up by rate cuts during the pandemic, house prices have risen more than 18% in the Reykjavik area in the last year, following steady gains since the financial crisis. They soared more than 150% between 2010 and the third quarter of 2021, the most in Europe, according to Eurostat.

The inflation outlook largely hinges on how housing feeds into coming wage talks, with a large number of negotiations planned. Market participants expect raises to average 5% per year in the forthcoming round, compared with close to 7% currently, the central bank said.

Drifa Snaedal, president of the Icelandic Confederation of Labor, is urging action to alleviate the property crisis ranging from more short-term benefits to a long-term increase in supply, including through non-profit solutions for affordable housing.

“Wage negotiations will be very tough if we won‘t see counter-measures to tackle the housing issue now,” she said.

