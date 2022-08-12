(Bloomberg) -- Euro-zone industrial output outpaced expectations -- indicating that easing supply snarls allowed companies to work through existing orders more quickly.

Production rose 0.7% in June, the latest month for which data are available, compared with a median estimate among economists for a 0.2% gain. Growth in May, meanwhile, was revised up to 2.1% -- more than double the 0.8% reported earlier.

Friday’s figures from Eurostat underpin the notion that the currency bloc’s economy is holding up despite record inflation and the increasing likelihood of energy rationing during the winter as Russia cuts supplies.

Even so, economists say bumper growth between April and June will likely mark the last good quarter for the 19-nation euro area. Many predict a recession later this year.

Carmakers including Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen AG have reported signs of easing supply-chain disruptions, led by the protracted dearth of chips. Many still see healthy demand, despite the darkening economic outlook and consumers squeezed by inflation.

Production of capital goods was particularly strong in May and June, notching increases of 3.6% and 2.6%.

