(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.

A run of inflation readings for September in the euro area will almost certainly raise alarm bells this week, according to Bloomberg Economics

Meantime, Bloomberg Economic warns that Germany’s ambiguous election outcome likely means an extended period of uncertainty for financial markets and fiscal policy

Latin America’s fight against spiraling consumer prices is likely to shift to a new front this week, with Colombia set to become the region’s fifth major economy under an inflation-targeting regime to tighten monetary policy

China may be diving into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves, prompting economists at Nomura Holdings and China International Capital Corp. to cut their growth forecasts

That said, China’s economic momentum remained stable in September but domestic spending is weakening

Visit Maryland, the proud crab capital of the U.S., and sandwiches made from the meat of Chesapeake blues cost more than triple the normal price, if they’re available at all

India’s economy showed signs it’s ready to accelerate, thanks to its services sector resuming expansion and manufacturing activity

Global monetary policy looks set to stay super easy well into 2022 even as central banks edge closer to dialing back their emergency support in the face of mounting inflation pressures

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.