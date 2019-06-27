Europe’s Job-Cuts Tally Climbed to 28,000 in June With BASF, Ford

(Bloomberg) -- June isn’t over, and so far large corporations doing business in Europe have announced more than 28,000 job cuts in the region.

German chemical giant BASF SE and Ford Motors Co. unveiled plans to cut a combined 18,000 jobs within hours on Thursday, joining peers in industries from autos to power and gas that are making massive layoffs to cope with a downturn in their businesses.

The European economy has been worsening, and factories are at the heart of the slowdown, as trade tensions, weak car sales and risks from Brexit weigh on demand.

Here is a rundown of the main job cuts announced this month by large European companies and global corporations doing business in the region.

