(Bloomberg) -- Junk bond sales across Europe are experiencing their longest drought in over 10 years, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the prospect of rising interest rates neuter risk appetite.

A new corporate high-yield bond hasn’t priced in Europe since Feb. 10. The last time the junk primary market remained shut for this long was in late 2011, when the continent was in the midst of a sovereign debt crisis, according to Bloomberg data.

Surging inflation, monetary tightening and Europe’s worst geopolitical crisis since the Second World War have paralyzed the market for the region’s riskier issuers, leaving banks seeking an opportunity to offload the billions of euros of underwritten debt on their balance sheets. The signs are, however, that the long freeze may be coming to an end, as a trickle of riskier deals come to the market and yields in secondary trading fall from their early March highs.

“If you as an issuer can afford to wait, you probably wait,” said Olivier Monnoyeur, a portfolio manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management. “It’s a case where people that can come don’t want to, and those who need to come are acting in the background with their banks to see what is feasible in this market.”

History Repeating

High-yield sales in Europe dried up in 2011 as the continent’s sovereign debt crisis spiraled. Peripheral economies such as Greece and Portugal were on the brink of default, while Italy was also weathering an economic and political crisis, damping investor appetite for any debt but the safest.

The current hiatus has now surpassed that of March 2020, when global markets convulsed amid the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak. The European high-yield market eventually reopened with a relatively small, 150 million euro ($163 million) bond from Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB.

Some riskier debt, including offerings of crossover bonds with both an investment-grade and junk-bond rating, such as those from Cellnex and Teollisuuden Voima Oyj, managed to price over the last few weeks. These sales have paved the way for the first junk-rated corporate to launch a deal in the coming days and weeks.

Barclays and HSBC, for example, are readying an 815 million-pound deal backing Apollo’s acquisition of U.K. homebuilder Miller Homes in the coming weeks.

“Issuers need to get used to the new price levels,” said Roman Gaiser, head of fixed income and high yield EMEA at Columbia Threadneedle. “The starting point will now be different, and then the market will reopen.”

Elsewhere in credit markets:

EMEA

SAS Nerval is offering a 10-year euro green bond that may price on Friday. SSE has mandated banks ahead of a potential hybrid bond sale, with investor calls due to take place on Monday.

Hexagon, a UK Housing Association, has also joined the pipeline; it plans to sell a GBP250m 25-30 year sustainability bond

Subordinated bonds known as Additional Tier 1s of Banco BMP have rallied as much as 2 cents on the euro after Credit Agricole bought a 9.2% stake in the Italian lender

Listed property companies in Europe that rely on debt markets for funding could soon find their public ratings pressured if a new financial metric becomes standard reporting practice across the industry

European markets watchdog ESMA says UCITS with ESG strategies outperformed their non-ESG peers, and were also cheaper overall, in a report on the cost and performance of EU retail investment products in 2020

Wizz Air is a potential fallen angel in the European airline sector, according to a Barclays analyst, citing weak fuel hedging

Asia

Global funds slashed their holdings of Chinese bonds by the most on record last month amid the nation’s dwindling yield advantage over the U.S. and geopolitical uncertainties posed by the war in Ukraine.

Asia boasts some of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies, but the region that’s keen for more investments accounts for only a fraction of the global private credit market

India’s central bank signaled a shift in policy focus as it ramped up efforts to mop up excess liquidity in the banking system and raised its inflation forecasts, sending bond yields higher

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh orders finance ministry and central bank to closely monitor the issuance and trading of corporate bonds and the use of bond-sale proceeds to ensure they comply with the law

Americas

A rally in global credit markets has stalled in recent days as the U.S. Federal Reserve weighs paring its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet by more than $1 trillion a year, which would contribute to tighter financial conditions.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he favors raising interest rates sharply to counter the highest inflation in four decades, and suggested he backs a half-point hike in May along with shrinking the Fed’s bloated balance sheet

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. sold $3 billion of investment-grade debt to help fund a tender offer and redemption as companies continue to sell U.S. high-grade debt despite rising borrowing costs

Investors can’t get enough of U.S. leveraged loans this year. Funds focused on the corporate debt saw a $1.95 billion inflow in the past week, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper. It was one of the largest inflows on record

Harvard University plans to sell its first-ever green bonds to finance construction of a new science and engineering complex and for the renovation of existing dorms

