(Bloomberg) -- Romania’s parliament, the largest building in Europe, will reduce hours when it’s lit up at night as part of efforts to cut energy costs.

The building, ordered by communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu and known as the People’s House, will be lit up only for two hours during the night and will switch to LED-based bulbs, the parliament said in a statement on Friday.

Even though the complex gets all of its power from renewable resources, its average power bill still tops 1 million lei ($202,375) a month for about 1 million kilowatt hours of consumption. Those costs are comparable to the power bills of a mid-sized town in Romania.

Windows will be replaced and insulation of walls will be increased in some areas to boost heating efficiency as well, according to the statement.

