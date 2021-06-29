17h ago
Europe’s Lonely Easing, China Credit, Copper Cartoon: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- European Central Bank officials are facing a new phase of crisis response in which their ultra-loose monetary stimulus is increasingly rare as the rest of the world moves on
- Second-generation ethnic minorities in Britain have fared better in education but are less likely to be employed than white-majority counterparts, new research shows
- Japanese retail sales fell at a slower pace in May, signaling a potential bottom in consumer spending amid ongoing, sporadic virus restrictions
- Chinese retailers are tapping record-low credit as loans are hard to come by, Beige Book data show
- Bloomberg Economics continues to see emerging markets recovering at vastly different speeds, given disparities in virus containment, trade, commodities, capital flight and base effects
- Asia has lost some of its Covid-era luster in Bloomberg’s latest Covid Resilience Ranking as other parts of the world re-open faster
- May readings for gauges that signal changes in the policy stance of China’s central bankers tilted toward tapering stimulus, but marginally less so than a month earlier, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows
- A graphic novel shows how thieves stole $40 million of copper in Turkey by spray-painting rocks
- Mexico’s central bank said financial institutions aren’t allowed to trade or offer services based on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, a day after billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said his bank is on the way to accepting the virtual token
- Li Bo, who was appointed deputy governor of China’s central bank just two months ago, was nominated to the post of deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.
