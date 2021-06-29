(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

European Central Bank officials are facing a new phase of crisis response in which their ultra-loose monetary stimulus is increasingly rare as the rest of the world moves on

Second-generation ethnic minorities in Britain have fared better in education but are less likely to be employed than white-majority counterparts, new research shows

Japanese retail sales fell at a slower pace in May, signaling a potential bottom in consumer spending amid ongoing, sporadic virus restrictions

Chinese retailers are tapping record-low credit as loans are hard to come by, Beige Book data show

Bloomberg Economics continues to see emerging markets recovering at vastly different speeds, given disparities in virus containment, trade, commodities, capital flight and base effects

Asia has lost some of its Covid-era luster in Bloomberg’s latest Covid Resilience Ranking as other parts of the world re-open faster

May readings for gauges that signal changes in the policy stance of China’s central bankers tilted toward tapering stimulus, but marginally less so than a month earlier, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

A graphic novel shows how thieves stole $40 million of copper in Turkey by spray-painting rocks

Mexico’s central bank said financial institutions aren’t allowed to trade or offer services based on cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, a day after billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego said his bank is on the way to accepting the virtual token

Li Bo, who was appointed deputy governor of China’s central bank just two months ago, was nominated to the post of deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

