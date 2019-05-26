(Bloomberg) -- Mainstream European Union parties are holding their ground against the assault from populists in elections for the bloc’s Parliament, according to the first set of exit polls.

With voting still going on in some countries, the parties who rally against foreigners, want to restrict or break up the EU and despise the cozy relationship between centrist groups, aren’t performing as well as some establishment politicians feared. It’s the first EU-wide test of public opinion in five years and looks set to be the highest turnout for two decades.

The big exception looks to be France where President Emmanuel Macron talked up this election as a straight choice between those who are for or against Europe. His party has been defeated by Marine Le Pen’s euroskeptic National Rally, according to exit polls.

“The French people gave a lesson in humility” to Macron, far-right candidate Jordan Bardella said.

With full results from across Europe filtering in over around the next six hours, the focus will be on whether the mainstream postwar center-right and center-left alliances will have a majority in the European Parliament as has been the case since direct elections began 40 years ago.

According to the first official EU projection based on the exit polls, the two big alliances will make up 43% of the seats, down from 56% in 2014. Populist parties look set to win 29% of the Europe-wide vote, slightly down from 30% in the current Parliament, according to official EU projections. The pro-business Liberals and the Greens look like being the big winners with 14% and 9% respectively.

That would mean that the EU is likely to broadly continue current policies: distancing itself from U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade strategy, gradually integrating the euro area, seeking a way to share the burden of non-EU migrants and holding firm against any U.K. attempt to reopen the Brexit deal.

