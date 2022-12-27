(Bloomberg) -- Mild weather and high winds will ease pressure on western European power grids into the New Year, with warmer temperatures even spreading to the Nordics.

With a high of 16 degrees Celsius (61 degrees Fahrenheit), Frankfurt will be more than 10 degrees above the 30-year average on New Year’s eve, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. Helsinki will be 6.2 degrees higher than the norm on Saturday, while Marseille will reach 17.5 degrees as southern Europe continues to enjoy a balmy winter.

The unseasonably warm weather is expected to remain in place through the first week of January. That will reduce the strain on Europe’s energy systems, which were stressed in early December by the first cold snap of winter.

Wind power is also expected to pick up across western Europe this week. In Germany, it’s expected to reach a high of 42,280 megawatts on Wednesday, compared with the record of 48,663 megawatts set on Feb. 20. The UK is also set for mild, wet and windy weather in the run-up to New Year, according to the Met Office.

Against that favorable weather backdrop, benchmark European gas prices edged lower on Tuesday, dropping for seventh session.

For Bloomberg’s weather functions, see WFOR and EFOR

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.