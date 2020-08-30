(Bloomberg) -- Voters in Montenegro are heading to the polls in a contest that may end three decades of dominance by Europe’s most enduring leader.

President Milo Djukanovic’s Democratic Party of Socialists, former Communists who rebranded themselves after the fall of the Iron Curtain, have seen their popularity plunge to the lowest level in three decades amid a push for unity among the former Yugoslav republic’s opposition.

Challengers ranging from liberal parties vying to join the European Union to euroskeptics and pro-Russian conservatives have vowed to band together to block his party from another term. They’re campaigning on pledges to tackle endemic graft and ditch divisive policies under which Djukanovic has wielded power over the country of 620,000 as either president or premier almost continually since 1991.

“The time for change has come, but people are afraid of how it would play out,” said Milena Mandic, a 36-year-old accountant in the capital Podgorica before Sunday’s ballot. “We’ve never had a peaceful transfer of power.”

Once an ally of late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic, Djukanovic abandoned his patron in 1997 to become a staunchly pro-Western leader before orchestrating a formal split from Serbia in 2006. He brought Montenegro into NATO in 2017, a year after foiling a Russia-backed coup attempt he said was aimed at killing him on the same day as parliamentary elections.

Among the six western Balkan nations seeking to join the EU, Montenegro has advanced most on the path to accession and has the highest economic output per capita.

But the popularity of Djukanovic’s party has plunged following months of anti-government protests. They were triggered after the approval of a law on religious groups that may strip the local branch of Serbian Orthodox Church, the nation’s biggest denomination, of assets.

Opposition parties have accused Djukanovic of letting corruption thrive -- he has averted a number of investigations, including one over cigarette smuggling from Italy, across the Adriatic sea. His Democratic Party of Socialists now has support of 35.5%, according to a survey from the Center for Democracy and Human Rights.

By comparison, the largest opposition group, comprising almost a dozen parties, had 24.7%, followed by two other anti-Djukanovic alliances with 16.5% and 6.6%. They have vowed to form a coalition after the ballot and shun Djukanovic’s party.

But Djukanovic still has a chance to keep his grip on power. Smaller groups including representatives of ethnic Albanian, Muslim and Croat minorities may back him as they have done in previous ballots.

“The vote will be the tightest race so far for Djukanovic’s party,” Milena Besic, director at CEDEM said by phone from Podgorica.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.