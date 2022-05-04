(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe slipped as supplies from Norway increased after the completion of some seasonal maintenance work.

Benchmark futures dropped as much as 1.9%. Deliveries from Europe’s second-biggest supplier increased as planned works at the Kollsnes plant and giant Troll field ended. The higher flows will ease some concerns as the European Union proposed sanctions on Russian oil, which could boost demand for gas and coal for energy.

Norway’s biggest producer Equinor ASA said earlier this year that it will pump flat out to ease concerns over Russian flows to the continent. The company is ready to add more volumes with the Hammerfest LNG plant in northern Norway on track to start production on May 17 after being shut due to a blaze in late 2020.

“With an energy crisis in Europe, Equinor’s top priority is securing safe and reliable deliveries,” Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in an earnings statement Wednesday.

The European Union is on Wednesday set to propose a gradual ban on Russian crude oil by the end of the year in its sixth round of sanctions as Moscow continue to press on with the war on Ukraine.

Also read: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals Shift

Benchmark gas futures for delivery next month fell 0.4% to 99 euros per megawatt-hour as of 8:55 a.m. in Amsterdam.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.