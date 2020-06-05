(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day and send you into the weekend:

Europe’s monetary and fiscal titans are finally moving in lockstep, with a fresh jolt of German stimulus triggering a sea change in the continent’s policy making

Deflation fears warranted the European Central Bank’s decision to ramp up its emergency bond-buying program, policy maker Pablo Hernandez de Cos says

The Bank of England should scrap its inflation target in favor of economic growth, a think tank charges in a broader debate about how best to manage the crisis-stricken U.K. economy

France is beefing up incentives for apprenticeships and support for businesses that keep staff on payroll, in a bid to stem long-term joblessness

Romania is in more of a complicated spending position, as populist visions run against the threat of sovereign downgrades

President Donald Trump’s promise that a U.S.-China trade deal would bring a $36.5 billion election-year bonanza for his rural base was always a stretch, and is now a more distant dream

After approving the most generous unemployment benefits in U.S. history, Congress is in a bind over what to do when they expire at the end of next month

In Australia, stimulus has landed at households to help the economic recovery; meanwhile, a spat with China has prompted tougher foreign investment laws

Bulgaria, the European Union’s poorest nation, is backtracking on nearly 25 years of post-communist transformation by boosting the government’s influence across the economy

