(Bloomberg) -- One corner of Europe’s stretched energy market is about to become a lot less dependent on overseas supplies.

After more than a decade of delays due to licensing and construction snags, Finland started its first new nuclear reactor in more than 40 years on Saturday. The country has long relied on power imports from neighbors -- mainly Russia and Sweden -- to keep the lights on, something the new facility may help to one day end.

Olkiluoto-3 is opening in an era of record electricity costs and will help provide some relief to the region’s power-hungry industries who keep Nordic economies humming. The energy crisis and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine show how crucial domestic supplies are, even in typically well-connected markets.

With Russia becoming increasingly isolated, Baltic network managers earlier this month said they’re cutting power imports from the country and boosting local output and flows from other nations. The new facility, which cost Teollisuuden Voima Oyj roughly $6.4 billion, will help Finland curb flows from abroad by as much as 60% when regular production starts in the summer.

“Above all, the reactor will increase the stability in the eastern region,” said Johan Sigvardsson, an analyst at Swedish utility Bixia AB. “Finland will get a stronger energy balance and flows to the south will help the Baltic region.”

Finland imports about a fifth of its power, with flows from Russia peaking at about 15% of consumption in 2009. Swedish supplies became more prominent after a change in Russian export tariffs a decade ago.

The European Union plans to wean itself off Russian energy, starting with cutting gas imports by two-thirds this year. While the fuel keeps flowing, the uncertainty is whipsawing gas and power prices around record highs. Millions of homes and factories across the continent are facing unprecedented bills just as other living costs also soar.

While nuclear reactors are hugely expensive and take years to build, they’re a reliable alternative to wind and solar farms and produce no carbon emissions. Atomic energy is gaining favor elsewhere in Europe too.

German nuclear operators said they’re open to discussing extending the life of their remaining plants. In Finland, Fortum Oyj plans to extend the lifespan of its two reactors at the Loviisa plant by 20 years until 2050. But Russia’s key role in a new project means that Fennovoima Oy’s plan to build a sixth reactor in Finland has for now been suspended.

The U.S. is considering sanctions on Russia’s state-owned atomic energy company Rosatom Corp., a major supplier of fuel and technology to power plants and a partner in the Fennovoima project.

TVO said it’s buying fuel for its reactors from “multiple” sources and that commercial relations with Russia are limited. Still, Rosatom has a large market share and any disruption to its supplies could roil the global market just as Olkiluoto-3 ramps up.

The start is poised to bring some relief to high Nordic power prices, but it’s difficult to say by how much. It’s also good news for some utilities and energy-intensive users in sectors including forestry and chemicals that are co-owners and can access electricity at production cost.

Once set to be the world’s biggest reactor, the 1,600-megawatt Olkiluoto-3 facility became a poster child of a nuclear industry promoting itself as a stable and virtually emissions-free power source as renewables expanded. Construction began in 2005, but huge cost overruns and disputes between the operator and builders saw the start delayed many times.

The new reactor “is a big boost,” project director Jouni Silvennoinen said. “For Finland, we will increase our nuclear production significantly and it is an important contribution to our CO2-free electricity share.”

